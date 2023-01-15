CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee.

The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, and she suffered an injury to her lower extremities when she fell almost 100 yards on the trail.

Rescue crews used a rope system to retrieve the woman from where she fell.

Authorities reported she was sent to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.