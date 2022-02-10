Woman charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect after children test positive for meth exposure

Brittany McNabb, 28, from Chuckey, Tennessee, faces charges of aggravted child abuse and neglect after her children were exposed to methamphetamine, according to the Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office. Photo Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect after authorities with the Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say that her children were exposed to Methamphetamines for an “extended period of time.”

According to a release from the WCSO, Brittany McNabb, 28, gave deputies permission to search her home for a wanted person after they found a stolen car on a property she was on at 149 Horse Creek Road in Chuckey, Tennessee.

Upon searching the home, deputies found methamphetamine-smoking devices and digital scales that were in a bedroom. McNabb’s children reportedly had access to that room.

The release states that both of McNabb’s children tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine exposure.

McNabb’s bond is set at $5,000 and she is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions court in Jonesborough on Feb. 11.