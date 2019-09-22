Woman arrested in fatal shooting outside Cleveland, TN bar

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a woman has been arrested after another woman was fatally shot outside of a bar.

News outlets report 29-year-old Karla Clausell was arrested after the parking lot incident Friday night and charged with first-degree murder.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West said 22-year-old Miranda L. Stamper was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Clausell has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Cleveland is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) northeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

