WJHLTDFN: Week 7 high school football scores and highlights here!

High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region.
Scores for Week 7 will be continuously updated in the list below:TENNESSEE:
|Science Hill
|27
|Farragut
|35 – FINAL
|Jefferson Co.
|0
|Hardin Valley
|21 – FINAL
|Unicoi Co.
|40 – FINAL
|Chuckey-Doak
|27
|Claiborne
|0
|Johnson Co.
|34 – FINAL
|Dobyns-Bennett
|23 – FINAL
|Knox Bearden
|7
|Daniel Boone
|49 – FINAL
|Morristown East
|21
|Greeneville
|69 – FINAL
|Sullivan Central
|0
|Cherokee
|41 – FINAL
|Cocke Co.
|20
|Grace Christian
|27 – FINAL
|Happy Valley
|19
|Cosby
|7
|South Greene
|47 – FINAL
|Hampton
|32
|Sullivan North
|34 – FINAL
|Sullivan East
|21
|Grainger
|52 – FINAL
|Cloudland
|66 – FINAL
|Unaka
|14
|Jellico
|34 – FINAL
|Hancock Co.
|18
|Tennessee High
|41 – FINAL
|Volunteer
|0
|North Greene
|0
|West Greene
|47 – FINAL
|Union Co.
|7
|Sullivan South
|32 – FINAL
VIRGINIA:
|Morristown West
|10
|Union, Va.
|14 – FINAL
|Castlewood
|36 – FINAL
|Northwood
|20
|Eastside
|28 – FINAL
|JI Burton
|22
|Gate City
|7
|Ridgeview
|45 – FINAL
|Lebanon
|7
|Marion
|42 – FINAL
|Patrick Henry
|28 – FINAL
|Rural Retreat
|21
|Narrows
|50 – FINAL
|Holston
|0
|George Wythe
|45 – FINAL
|Honaker
|14
|Richlands
|14
|Bluefield, W. Va.
|28 – FINAL
|Grundy
|50 – FINAL
|Twin Valley
|6
|Chilhowie
|20
|Virginia High
|40 – FINAL
|Thomas Walker
|34 – FINAL
|Pineville, KY
|14
|Wise Central
|14
|Abingdon
|46 – FINAL
|Hurley
|24
|Tazewell
|48 – FINAL
