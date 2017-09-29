WJHLTDFN: Week 7 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 7 will be continuously updated in the list below:TENNESSEE:

Science Hill 27 Farragut 35 – FINAL Jefferson Co. 0 Hardin Valley 21 – FINAL Unicoi Co. 40 – FINAL Chuckey-Doak 27 Claiborne 0 Johnson Co. 34 – FINAL Dobyns-Bennett 23 – FINAL Knox Bearden 7 Daniel Boone 49 – FINAL Morristown East 21 Greeneville 69 – FINAL Sullivan Central 0 Cherokee 41 – FINAL Cocke Co. 20 Grace Christian 27 – FINAL Happy Valley 19 Cosby 7 South Greene 47 – FINAL Hampton 32 Sullivan North 34 – FINAL Sullivan East 21 Grainger 52 – FINAL Cloudland 66 – FINAL Unaka 14 Jellico 34 – FINAL Hancock Co. 18 Tennessee High 41 – FINAL Volunteer 0 North Greene 0 West Greene 47 – FINAL Union Co. 7 Sullivan South 32 – FINAL

VIRGINIA:

Morristown West 10 Union, Va. 14 – FINAL Castlewood 36 – FINAL Northwood 20 Eastside 28 – FINAL JI Burton 22 Gate City 7 Ridgeview 45 – FINAL Lebanon 7 Marion 42 – FINAL Patrick Henry 28 – FINAL Rural Retreat 21 Narrows 50 – FINAL Holston 0 George Wythe 45 – FINAL Honaker 14 Richlands 14 Bluefield, W. Va. 28 – FINAL Grundy 50 – FINAL Twin Valley 6 Chilhowie 20 Virginia High 40 – FINAL Thomas Walker 34 – FINAL Pineville, KY 14 Wise Central 14 Abingdon 46 – FINAL Hurley 24 Tazewell 48 – FINAL

