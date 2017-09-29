Breaking News
Bristol, Va. officers searching for suspect involved in Saturday night stabbing

#WJHLTDFN: Week 7 high school football scores and highlights here!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 7 will be continuously updated in the list below:TENNESSEE:

Science Hill27Farragut35 – FINAL
Jefferson Co.0Hardin Valley21 – FINAL
Unicoi Co.40 – FINALChuckey-Doak27
Claiborne0Johnson Co.34 – FINAL
Dobyns-Bennett23 – FINALKnox Bearden7
Daniel Boone49 – FINALMorristown East21
Greeneville69 – FINALSullivan Central0
Cherokee41 – FINALCocke Co.20
Grace Christian27 – FINALHappy Valley19
Cosby7South Greene47 – FINAL
Hampton32Sullivan North34 – FINAL
Sullivan East21Grainger52 – FINAL
Cloudland66 – FINALUnaka14
Jellico34 – FINALHancock Co.18
Tennessee High41 – FINALVolunteer0
North Greene0West Greene47 – FINAL
Union Co.7Sullivan South32 – FINAL

VIRGINIA:

Morristown West10Union, Va.14 – FINAL
Castlewood36 – FINALNorthwood20
Eastside28 – FINALJI Burton22
Gate City7Ridgeview45 – FINAL
Lebanon7Marion42 – FINAL
Patrick Henry28 – FINALRural Retreat21
Narrows50 – FINALHolston0
George Wythe45 – FINALHonaker14
Richlands14Bluefield, W. Va.28 – FINAL
Grundy50 – FINALTwin Valley6
Chilhowie20Virginia High40 – FINAL
Thomas Walker34 – FINALPineville, KY14
Wise Central14Abingdon46 – FINAL
Hurley24Tazewell48 – FINAL

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories