WJHLTDFN: Week 11 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 11 will be continuously updated in the list below:TENNESSEE:

Dobyns-Bennett39 – FINALJefferson Co.0
North Greene14Claiborne55 – FINAL
Daniel Boone27- FINALCherokee7
Volunteer26Cocke Co.55 – FINAL
Sullivan South47 – FINALSullivan North20
Knox Bearden28 – FINALMorristown West14
Elizabethton50 – FINALSullivan Central14
Union Co.0Grainger52 – FINAL
Greeneville62 -FINALSullivan East7
Sevier Co.14 – FINALKnox Carter11
Happy Valley28 – FINALSouth Greene7
Kingston28Gatlinburg-Pittman33 – FINAL
Chuckey-Doak17West Greene21 – FINAL
Unicoi Co.14Johnson Co.28 – FINAL
Cosby14Hampton54 – FINAL
Sunbright45 – FINALUnaka26
Morristown East33 – FINALDavid Crockett16
Copper Basin20Cloudland26 – FINAL

VIRGINIA:

Union35 – FINALAbingdon7
Holston13Eastside59 – FINAL
Wise Central12Gate City14 – FINAL
JI Burton37 – FINALRye Cove14
Grundy42 – FINALTazewell20
Twin Springs6Thomas Walker51 – FINAL
Marion7Virginia High13 – FINAL
John Battle40 – FINALLee High28

Chilhowie                                      42 – FINAL                                   Patrick Henry                               7

Pike Central                                  21                                                Ridgeview                                    45 – FINAL

Grayson Co.                                  24 – FINAL                                  George Wythe                              7

Graham                                         48 – FINAL                                  Ft. Chiswell                                  20

Richlands                                      52 – FINAL                                   Lebanon                                       7

Northwood                                     33                                                Honaker                                       40 – FINAL

