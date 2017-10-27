WJHLTDFN: Week 11 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.
Scores for Week 11 will be continuously updated in the list below:TENNESSEE:
|Dobyns-Bennett
|39 – FINAL
|Jefferson Co.
|0
|North Greene
|14
|Claiborne
|55 – FINAL
|Daniel Boone
|27- FINAL
|Cherokee
|7
|Volunteer
|26
|Cocke Co.
|55 – FINAL
|Sullivan South
|47 – FINAL
|Sullivan North
|20
|Knox Bearden
|28 – FINAL
|Morristown West
|14
|Elizabethton
|50 – FINAL
|Sullivan Central
|14
|Union Co.
|0
|Grainger
|52 – FINAL
|Greeneville
|62 -FINAL
|Sullivan East
|7
|Sevier Co.
|14 – FINAL
|Knox Carter
|11
|Happy Valley
|28 – FINAL
|South Greene
|7
|Kingston
|28
|Gatlinburg-Pittman
|33 – FINAL
|Chuckey-Doak
|17
|West Greene
|21 – FINAL
|Unicoi Co.
|14
|Johnson Co.
|28 – FINAL
|Cosby
|14
|Hampton
|54 – FINAL
|Sunbright
|45 – FINAL
|Unaka
|26
|Morristown East
|33 – FINAL
|David Crockett
|16
|Copper Basin
|20
|Cloudland
|26 – FINAL
VIRGINIA:
|Union
|35 – FINAL
|Abingdon
|7
|Holston
|13
|Eastside
|59 – FINAL
|Wise Central
|12
|Gate City
|14 – FINAL
|JI Burton
|37 – FINAL
|Rye Cove
|14
|Grundy
|42 – FINAL
|Tazewell
|20
|Twin Springs
|6
|Thomas Walker
|51 – FINAL
|Marion
|7
|Virginia High
|13 – FINAL
|John Battle
|40 – FINAL
|Lee High
|28
Chilhowie 42 – FINAL Patrick Henry 7
Pike Central 21 Ridgeview 45 – FINAL
Grayson Co. 24 – FINAL George Wythe 7
Graham 48 – FINAL Ft. Chiswell 20
Richlands 52 – FINAL Lebanon 7
Northwood 33 Honaker 40 – FINAL
