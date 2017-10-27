WJHLTDFN: Week 11 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 11 will be continuously updated in the list below:TENNESSEE:

Dobyns-Bennett 39 – FINAL Jefferson Co. 0 North Greene 14 Claiborne 55 – FINAL Daniel Boone 27- FINAL Cherokee 7 Volunteer 26 Cocke Co. 55 – FINAL Sullivan South 47 – FINAL Sullivan North 20 Knox Bearden 28 – FINAL Morristown West 14 Elizabethton 50 – FINAL Sullivan Central 14 Union Co. 0 Grainger 52 – FINAL Greeneville 62 -FINAL Sullivan East 7 Sevier Co. 14 – FINAL Knox Carter 11 Happy Valley 28 – FINAL South Greene 7 Kingston 28 Gatlinburg-Pittman 33 – FINAL Chuckey-Doak 17 West Greene 21 – FINAL Unicoi Co. 14 Johnson Co. 28 – FINAL Cosby 14 Hampton 54 – FINAL Sunbright 45 – FINAL Unaka 26 Morristown East 33 – FINAL David Crockett 16 Copper Basin 20 Cloudland 26 – FINAL

VIRGINIA:

Union 35 – FINAL Abingdon 7 Holston 13 Eastside 59 – FINAL Wise Central 12 Gate City 14 – FINAL JI Burton 37 – FINAL Rye Cove 14 Grundy 42 – FINAL Tazewell 20 Twin Springs 6 Thomas Walker 51 – FINAL Marion 7 Virginia High 13 – FINAL John Battle 40 – FINAL Lee High 28

Chilhowie 42 – FINAL Patrick Henry 7

Pike Central 21 Ridgeview 45 – FINAL

Grayson Co. 24 – FINAL George Wythe 7

Graham 48 – FINAL Ft. Chiswell 20

Richlands 52 – FINAL Lebanon 7

Northwood 33 Honaker 40 – FINAL

