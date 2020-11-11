With housing in high demand, Kingsport adopts new developer-friendly rules

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Facing a shortage of housing, Kingsport city officials are working to make their development process easier for those seeking to build. Their newly-implemented changes come as the local housing market is booming.

Officials say new houses are needed in town as 90% or more of Kingsport’s newer apartment units are occupied. In a two year period, Kingsport saw around 700 new apartments built, according to city Alderman James Phillips. He’s been a developer in the area for 10 years, and says high demand for these apartments has created an issue.

“These people who are going to be in these apartments, their next step is going to be moving into their first home,” said Phillips. “So we’ve got to have the inventory in housing for these people to move into. Otherwise, we’re going to lose them.”

Officials have spent months consulting with local and regional realtors, bankers, builders, design professionals, and developers. They saw a need to build new homes in the $180,000-$300,000 range. Kingsport’s Planning Commission recently approved new rules to make this quicker and easier.

When submitting a proposal for a subdivision, developers don’t need to go through the Planning Commission anymore. Assistant to the City Manager Jessica Harmon says working with staff from the Planning Department instead will allow plans to be approved more rapidly.

“If you bring in a proposal, you meet with our development coordinator, and everything meets our regulations, you don’t need any kind of special variances – then you can move through that process without the Planning Commission,” said Harmon. “Which really would speed up your time and eventually save you money. That’s what we hear from our developers all the time. Time is money.”

Other changes include modifying subdivision regulations to be on-par with Kingsport’s surrounding cities, making changes to the inspection process, and using a new software in their Building Department to streamline the inspection and building process.

Phillips says the city is already seeing benefits from these changes.

“We’ve already seen over 200 housing units that will be coming online in the next year. We just approved those at the last BMA meeting,” he said.

Phillips said this means new apartments will be coming to downtown Kingsport, townhomes will be built in the Allandale area, and the old Walmart property will see major development.

“Because of how aggressive we’ve been in pursuing housing, a developer was very excited to purchase that and develop that from an empty lot for the last 18 years into approximately 100 new homes,” said Phillips.

Kingsport’s old Walmart property

City officials say these more flexible rules should also make it easier to develop the Brickyard Park property next to downtown Kingsport. They’re planning for over a hundred homes to be built there as well in the coming years.