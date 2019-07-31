Wise County site to be prepared for new solar project after receiving $500,000 grant

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A $500,000 grant from the Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program is going to fund the first large solar project in Southwest Virginia.

According to a release from the Department of Mines, Mineral and Energy, the grant will fund site preparation in Wise County for a solar system expected to generate over three megawatts in clean energy.

The energy produced by the site will be used by the Mineral Gap Data Center.

The release says the project will create several new jobs, and the addition of clean energy is expected to increase the Mineral Gap Data Center’s customer base.

A spokesperson from Mineral Gap Data Center said the center is proud to be a part of Southwest Virginia’s future in clean and renewable energy.