WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va.

The grant came through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). In addition, the DCJS has awarded other grants that fund the SROs at Coeburn Primary, Wise Primary and the Vo-Tech Center.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office currently has 13 SROs and has a deputy assigned to all Wise County Public Schools.