Wise Co. Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney: Deputy injured in line of duty, multiple agencies responding

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County, Virginia deputy was injured in the field on Saturday, according to Wise County Sheriff, Grant Kilgore.

According to Kilgore, a deputy was injured while responding to a call in the area.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp confirmed that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting and stabbing in the Dunbar section of Wise County, near the town of Appalachia.

Slemp said that the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Slemp also confirmed that the deputy in question was transported via air to a local hospital for emergency treatment. The status of the deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, Slemp said.

While further details are unavailable due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Slemp and Sheriff Kilgore requested that the public join them in prayer for those involved.

