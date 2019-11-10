Winterize your car before colder weather hits

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Colder weather is on its way. So before you’re stuck on icy roads you may want to winterize your vehicle.

As the winter season vastly approaches you should make sure your care is ready for the colder weather.

Ronald Bennett, owner of Harry’s Towing and Auto Repair says you don’t necessarily have to take your care to a mechanic to have it winterized.

“A lot of people don’t do it and that’s why they have problems during the winter. You can do most of it yourself. You just want to check the Ani-freeze level, make sure its full, make sure your oil’s been changed,” said Bennett.

He says for older cars, check the belts and hoses to make sure there are no visible damages to them.

Bennett also says to check your oil and make sure you have enough tread on your tires.

“I would have some kind of snow chains and know how to put them on. That way, in case you get stuck you can at least get home.” he said.

Bennett says just in case you do get stuck and have to wait for a tow truck to have an emergency kit with you just in case you slide off the road.

Other items that could come in handy are an ice scraper, a heated blanket, and salt for icy roads.

All good tips to keep in mind before hitting the road.