The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Winter storm warnings are in effect overnight through Saturday morning for the mountains of East Tennessee, parts of western North Carolina, and the Smokies. Snowfall totals could be in the range of 4 to 6″ in the highest elevations above 4,000 ft.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southwest Virginia through Saturday morning. Snowfall totals across those areas will range from an additional 1 to 2″ of snow.

Look for cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of a mix changing to light snow across the region. The low will be near 26 degrees. The Tri-Cities will pick up a trace to less than an inch of snow.

Saturday will start cloudy with snow flurries early and afternoon sunshine. The high will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night. The low will be 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 49 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 27 and a high on Monday near 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 60% chance of rain late. The low will be 38 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain in the morning. The high will be 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 60 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for the early part of Thursday with a high near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back Thursday night and Friday. The low will be 38 with a high on Friday near 50 degrees.

Have a great night!