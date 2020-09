WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Water will rise again on Boone Lake in October after a dam repair project nearly seven years in the making. The TVA plans to raise water levels up seven feet by mid-November. Amidst ongoing efforts to clean and prepare the lake, TVA officials are asking lake residents to prepare and boaters to use caution once the water returns.

Parts of Boone Lake have been drained since 2014 to repair a sinkhole at the dam. TVA officials told News Channel 11 on Thursday the project is on schedule for completion. By summer 2021, the TVA plans to raise Boone Lake to around its normal pool level.