Wine & Whiskey Festival this Saturday in downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – This Saturday, enjoy some drinks for a good cause at the Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival.

The event presented by B&B Package Store will take place on Saturday, October 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market – a new, weather friendly location for the festival, a news release from the Downtown Kingsport Association said.

This event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Downtown Kingsport Association.

This year, the release detailed, the festival will feature nearly 80 wine vendors including Napa Smith, Stone Cellars, Gravel Bar and De la Costa Sangria, as well as 20 varieties of whiskey, bourbon and moonshine. There will also be live music and delicious food choices featuring local food trucks Southern Craft, Me & K’s and Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.

According to the release, food items may be purchased at menu cost from those vendors.

There are two ticket options available for purchase: VIP and Wine Tasting, the release said. The VIP ticket, sponsored Mountain Region Family Medicine, includes food, higher-end wines and additional spirits including whiskey, bourbon and moonshine.

The VIP ticket is $80 pre-purchase and is only available for purchase online. The Wine Tasting ticket is $40 pre-purchase and includes tastings from close to 20 wine vendors. The release also adds that ticket prices increase to $50 for Wine Tasting and $100 for VIP the day of the event.

Sponsors for the Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival include B&B Package Store, Mountain Region Family Medicine, Visit Kingsport, HomeTrust Bank, 98.5 WTFM, 102.7 WVEK, Citizens Bank, Bank of Tennessee, Powell Valley National Bank, Urban Synergy, Blue Ridge Properties, Select Seven Credit Union, Stir Fry Café and Southern Craft.

The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, non-profit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport, the news release said. The organization’s purpose is to promote Downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history characteristics and beauty.

To learn more about the Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.kingsportwinefest.com.

To learn more about the Downtown Kingsport Association, visit www.downtownkingsport.org.