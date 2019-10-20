Wine and Whiskey lovers enjoy downtown Kingsport festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wine and whiskey lovers were in for a treat on Saturday in the Model City.

The Wine and Whiskey Festival filled the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Downtown Kingsport Association.

Guests got to sample 80 different wines as well as 20 different whiskeys and spirits.

“It’s a great way to taste some different wines, whiskey’s and bourbons if you aren’t sure about them before you go out and make that commitment to buy that big bottle. It’s a great place to come out and have some fellowship, have a good time,” Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association said.

The Downtown Kingsport Association’s purpose includes promoting downtown and working to strengthen the local economy.