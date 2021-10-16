Wine and Whiskey connoisseurs gathered in Downtown Kingsport Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wine and whiskey enthusiasts gathered in Downtown Kingsport Saturday at the Kingsport Farmers Market to sample a selection of wines and whiskeys.

Participants were able to enjoy some local and regional spirits, along with food from nearby downtown restaurants.

Local musicians such as Jeff Lane came out to provide entertainment for the event.

This is one of the primary fundraisers for the Downtown Kingsport Association. All proceeds from the event will go toward the association.

Executive Director of the Downtown Kingsport Association Robin Cleary said, “We support small business, you’re putting money directly back into you’re community you’re supporting those folks that are your coworkers, your family, the folks you go to church with, so it’s always good to shop local whenever you can.”

This is the second year for the “Wine and Whiskey festival,” however, the fundraiser has tested out different formats over the past six years.