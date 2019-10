DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office hopes new window decals will improve communication among first responders.

The decals are available to residents that have a disability or live with someone who may be a diabetic, autistic or have special needs.

The goal is for first responders to be aware of behaviors and to respond appropriately.

The decals are available at the sheriff’s office on Main Street in Clintwood on Monday through Friday.