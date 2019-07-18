Will Dolly Parton join in on ‘Old Town Road’ success?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Social media is abuzz after Dolly Parton responded to Lil Nas X about joining in on the song ‘Old Town Road.’

It’s a song that has sat at the top of the charts for several weeks.

In a tweet by Lil Nas X it reads, “y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?”

Dolly Parton responded with a photo that showed three horses.

One of those horses is pink, with a blonde mane. We think it’s safe to assume this is Dolly’s horse.

Just 19 hours after Dolly responded with her tweet, that included a photo of three horses, has already had more than 233,000 likes.

Could this remix be coming soon?

I guess we will just have to wait and see.