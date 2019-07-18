Breaking News
Greeneville PD investigating overnight shooting; Victim’s status unknown at this time
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Will Dolly Parton join in on ‘Old Town Road’ success?

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Twitter @DollyParton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Social media is abuzz after Dolly Parton responded to Lil Nas X about joining in on the song ‘Old Town Road.’

It’s a song that has sat at the top of the charts for several weeks.

In a tweet by Lil Nas X it reads, “y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?”

Dolly Parton responded with a photo that showed three horses.

One of those horses is pink, with a blonde mane. We think it’s safe to assume this is Dolly’s horse.

Just 19 hours after Dolly responded with her tweet, that included a photo of three horses, has already had more than 233,000 likes.

Could this remix be coming soon?

I guess we will just have to wait and see.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss