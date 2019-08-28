Wildlife Watch: Woman spots white groundhog along Johnson City road

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) – Have you ever seen a white groundhog? Thanks to a News Channel 11 viewer, we now have pictures of one.

Mandy Fisher sent these photos to the WJHL Facebook page on Wednesday.

(Courtesy: Mandy Fisher)

(Courtesy: Mandy Fisher)

It’s unclear if the groundhog is albino, meaning there’s a lack of pigmentation in the eyes, skin and hair. It could be leucistic, meaning there’s a partial loss of pigmentation.

Mandy said she took the photo on Free Hill Road. “I’ve seen one before about a mile or so away over near Gray Station… but that was many years ago,” Mandy wrote.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the TWRA about the groundhog, and asking about how common it may be to spot a leucistic or albino one.

