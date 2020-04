HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) First responders are working to get a wildfire under control in Hawkins County.



The Stanley Valley Fire Department along with Carters Valley and the Division of Forestry worked through the day on Sunday to put out the wind driven fire.

Stanley Valley Fire Department also thanked the Hawkins County and Church Hill rescue squads for providing drinking water and for transporting fire fighters up the mountain.



It’s unclear what started the fire.