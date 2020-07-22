Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster temporarily closed after lightning strike, several guests injured

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk, North Carolina posted on social media Tuesday that several guests were injured after lightning struck a tree.

The post read in part, “Unfortunately we had several guests that were sitting under that tree and across the way that were injured. Our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families.”

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster remained closed Wednesday and asked guests to check back on their social media page for a reopening time.