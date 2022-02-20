JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new business named ‘Wild BIrds Unlimited’ has opened its doors in Johnson City.

The business owners Kera and George Brewster say that the store is geared toward any backyard hobbyist and they carry a wide range of products from specialty bird feeders and bird houses to high-quality bird seed for your winged friends.

The owners say that they hope to become a resource for the community as well as educate others on the importance of saving songbirds.

Wild Birds Unlimited just celebrated its grand opening and has plenty of exciting events planned for the future.

To learn more about the store and products you may click here to visit its website.

Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 2112 W Market St right next to Publix.