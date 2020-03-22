1  of  4
White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

by: Nexstar Media Wire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fox59) — The White House released guidelines this week they’re calling “15 days to slow the spread.”

Here’s what they want all of us to do:

  • If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor.
  • If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your doctor.
  • If someone in your house has tested positive for coronavirus, keep everyone at home.
  • If you’re an older person, stay home and away from other people.
  • If you’re someone with a serious underlying health condition like a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system, stay home and away from other people.

