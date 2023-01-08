NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 40 bills filed by Sen. Kerry Roberts in the Tennessee General Assembly will take care of what the state government calls “sunset” provisions. These bills extend the life cycle of various state departments, boards, commissions, and authorities, as prescribed in state law.

According to Roberts, sunset provisions are routine expiration dates for 265 different “entities” that allow the legislature and taxpayers to keep a check on them. About a quarter of them come due for renewal each year, he told News 2.

Roberts is responsible for filing the bills by nature of being the chairman of the Government Operations Committee, he added.

Here are the sunset laws that will be taken up by the legislature in the coming session, which convenes Jan. 10.

Departments

SB0037: Extends the department of children’s services to June 30, 2024; requires the department to submit quarterly reports to the chairs of the government operations committees to provide updates on the department’s progress in addressing performance audit findings; requires the department to appear before the education, health, and general welfare joint evaluation committee no later than June 30, 2023, to present information included in the department’s six-month follow-up report submitted to the comptroller of the treasury.

SB0038: Extends the department of commerce and insurance to June 30, 2027.

SB0039: Extends the department of environment and conservation to June 30, 2027.

SB0040: Extends the department of health to June 30, 2027.

SB0041: Extends the department of human resources to June 30, 2027.

SB0042: Extends the department of intellectual and developmental disabilities to June 30, 2027.

SB0043: Extends the department of safety to June 30, 2027.

Boards and Commissions

SB0029: Board for professional counselors, marital and family therapists, and clinical pastoral therapists, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0030: Board of appeals for the department of human resources, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0031: Board of boiler rules, extends to June 30, 2028.

SB0032: Board of medical examiners, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0033: Board of nursing, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0034: Board of pharmacy, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0035: Board of trustees of the college savings trust fund program, extends to June 30, 2029.

SB0045: Elevator and amusement device safety board, extends to June 30, 2028.

SB0046: Employee suggestion award board, extends to June 30, 20287.

SB0048: Medical cannabis commission, extends to June 30, 2025.

SB0050: Prevailing wage commission, extends to June 30, 2028.

SB0053: Sam Davis memorial association board of trustees, extends to June 30, 2029.

SB0055: State textbook and instructional materials quality commission, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0058: Tennessee board of water quality, oil, and gas, extends to June 30, 2028.

SB0059: Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System board of trustees, extends to June 30, 2029.

SB0060: Tennessee Corn Production Board, extends to June 30, 2028.

SB0061: Tennessee Heritage Conservation trust fund board of trustees, extends to June 30, 2028.

SB0064: Tennessee public charter school commission, extends to June 30, 2026.

SB0065: Tennessee state veterans’ homes board, extends to June 30, 2026; also requires the board to report back to the Education, Health, and General Welfare Join Evaluation Committee by Dec. 31, 2023, to update the committee on its progress in addressing the November 2022 performance audit findings.

SB0066: Underground storage tanks and solid waste disposal control board, extends June 30, 2027; establishes minimum attendance requirement and requires removal of members who do not meet the requirement.

SB0067: Underground utility damage enforcement board, extends to June 30, 2028.

Other authorities, committees, compacts and councils

SB0036: Controlled substance database committee, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0044: Doe Mountain recreation authority, extends to June 30, 2029.

SB0047: Extends the energy efficient schools council to June 30, 2027.

SB0049: Megasite Authority of West Tennessee, extends to June 30, 2025.

SB0051: Professional art therapist advisory committee of the board of examiners in psychology, extends to June 30, 2024.

SB0052: Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact Act, extends to June 30, 2031.

SB0054: Selection panel for TennCare reviewers, extends to June 30, 2028.

SB0056: State unemployment compensation advisory council, June 30, 2028.

SB0057: Statewide community services agency, extends to June 30, 2027.

SB0062: Tennessee interagency cash flow committee, extends to June 30, 2029.

SB0063: Tennessee opioid abatement council, extends to June 30 2025.