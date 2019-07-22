When does your child go back to school? A complete list of school start dates

Tri-Cities, Tenn. (WJHL)- School is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of school start dates around our region.

August 2

SCHOOL DISTRICT
Greeneville City
Greene County

August 5

SCHOOL DISTRICT
Johnson City
Kingsport City
Sullivan County
Washington County
Hawkins County
Bristol, Tenn.

August 7

SCHOOL DISTRICT
Johnson County
Lee County, Va.
Norton City, Va.

August 8

SCHOOL DISTRICT
Elizabethton
Bristol, Va.
Washington County, Va.
Dickenson County, Va.
Smyth County, Va.

August 12

SCHOOL DISTRICT
Carter County
Unicoi County
Rogersville City
Scott County, Va.

August 15

SCHOOL DISTRICT
Buchanan County, Va.
Russell County, Va.

