When does your child go back to school? A complete list of school start dates

LONDON (AP) — Here are five things you may not know about Boris Johnson, who is set to become Britain's next prime minister :

HE HASN'T ALWAYS BEEN SUCH A CONFIDENT CHARACTER: While Johnson is known for his booming voice, boisterous behavior and creative use of language (including Latin and Greek), he was much more subdued as a child. In fact, until the age of eight, Johnson was severely deaf because of glue ear, a condition where the ear canal fills with fluid that can cause temporary hearing loss. Although he now jokes that he exaggerated his condition as a youngster to avoid boring conversations, he did have to wear a grommet, a small tube surgically implanted in the eardrum to drain liquid.