When does your child go back to school? A complete list of school start dates

Tri-Cities, Tenn. (WJHL)- School is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of school start dates around our region.
August 2
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|Greeneville City
|Greene County
August 5
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|Johnson City
|Kingsport City
|Sullivan County
|Washington County
|Hawkins County
|Bristol, Tenn.
August 7
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|Johnson County
|Lee County, Va.
|Norton City, Va.
August 8
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|Elizabethton
|Bristol, Va.
|Washington County, Va.
|Dickenson County, Va.
|Smyth County, Va.
August 12
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|Carter County
|Unicoi County
|Rogersville City
|Scott County, Va.
August 15
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|Buchanan County, Va.
|Russell County, Va.