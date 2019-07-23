What’s next for the old Boones Creek Middle School building?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As preparations continue for the opening of the brand new Boones Creek School, there are still questions about what’s next for the old middle school property.

Dr. Bill Flanary said the school system intends to work with a commercial realtor in the future to put the school site, which he said “has significant value” up for sale.

MORE: A look inside the new Boones Creek PreK-8 school

Under state law, Dr. Flanary said whatever money they make on the sale will return to the board of education and the general fund.

He added that money will most likely be used for future capital projects.

The old Boones Creek Middle School building and land combined have an estimated value at over $1.7 million.

SEE ALSO: END OF AN ERA: Final flag lowering at Boones Creek Middle School

Meanwhile there were signs of progress at the new school this week as teachers have already started settting up their new classrooms.

The first day of school for Washington County, Tennessee students is now less than two weeks away on August 5th.

A community open house for the new school will be held this Saturday from 10a.m. to 2p.m.