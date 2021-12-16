What’s next for John Sevier? City eyes land purchase to relocate residents by 2025

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of Johnson City’s most ambitious projects, the revitalization of the downtown John Sevier Center, is moving forward.

Before construction can start, leaders say they must create new housing for the current tenants that live inside the more than 100 subsidized apartments.

Plans are in the works to relocate the residents, at no cost to them, to brand new apartments to be built within the next three years.

The cost of the massive project totals about $31 million. The city would be responsible for about $6 million of that.

Thursday, project developers met with the Johnson City City Commission to gauge their interest in putting up that much money in support of the new John Sevier Center project.

Right now, the John Sevier Center sits in the heart of downtown Johnson City. It serves as government-assisted housing for low-income individuals. While property manager LHP, the group also managing the relocation and new construction, have invested in making the current center better they say it is a matter of health and safety to relocate the current residents.

“The center is in desperate need of further repairs and maintenance just to keep it going,” said Hank Carr, chairman of the Johnson City Development Authority.

In about four years, city leaders plan to move all residents from the center on South Roan a mile and a half down the road. The proposed site for 145 brand new apartment units will be built right by the Food City supermarket on South Roan.

The developers evaluated around 20 sites in Johnson City before landing on the proposed location.

“Really the first and foremost priority is finding a safe and reliable place in which to build new homes so these folks can be relocated into a higher standard of housing,” said Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise.

The city will have to make up a gap in funding of about $6 million. The rest of the $31 million for the project will come from a tax credit for low-income housing and a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Thursday, city leaders unanimously threw their support behind the project.

“We took an important step today to ensure we have the support of the city commission. I’m sure there will be a lot more discussion, but today was a box we needed to check so we can keep moving negotiations forward,” said Carr.

Developers for the project say the amenities at the proposed location will be much better with greenspace, immediate access to a grocery store and the bus lines. But – it is not an overnight deal.

Pen still has to be put to paper as LHP is actively working on a purchase agreement for the land. A contract has not yet been signed.

So – what’s next for the John Sevier Center once current residents move out?

“That’s gonna take years,” said Mayor Wise. “That is a multi-year project. Once that is done, then you are in a position to reimagine, how might this building be re-purposed for a different use?”

A tentative timeline estimates construction will begin on the new site by December of 2023 and hopefully completed by August of 2025. That is when the relocation of residents is projected to begin.

Residents who do not choose to move to the new site for the John Sevier center do not have to. They will be granted a section 8 tenant voucher that can be used to secure other housing.

However, residents will not be expected to front any of the costs associated with the move. City leaders say their rent will not increase at all. In fact, city leaders project costs for tenants will ultimately be lower. Power bills are estimated to be reduced for residents thanks to an emphasis on efficiency at the new site.

Developers say the new apartments will offer much better living standards for residents. This includes all one-bedroom units, their own kitchens, brand new appliances, and possibly laundry units provided in each apartment.

“I feel very good about the quality of services that would be readily available to the residents in the new or proposed location,” said Mayor Wise.

The Johnson City Development authority maintains this decision is in the best interest of the current residents and the entire community.

Meetings will begin as soon as this week to update residents of the John Sevier Center on these plans.