JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – WJHL was able to catch up with two of the stars from one of Netflix’s newer TV shows, Swap Shop, to see what the new season will bring.

For those who haven’t had a chance to watch Swap Shop yet, the show is centered around “pickers” who keep their eyes and ears open for good deals on various items and then run out to find them.

One of the stars of the show JP Mathes describes the show as a lifestyle show about the daily lives of pickers. While Mathes was careful not to reveal any spoilers for the new season, he did share a few details.

“Season two takes off where season one left off. It’s a lot of fun and alot of dealing a lot of features of this region of all of East Tennessee. A lot of wonderful aerial shots and scenery from all around the area so it’s putting East TN on the global spotlight. I can say this, we did find some amazing glassware, vintage glassware, this season so we are looking forward to everybody getting to see that,” said Mathes.

You can catch season two of swap shop on Netflix starting on Feb. 16.