What outdoor recreation would you like to see? Leaders want to know.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – What if Northeast Tennessee had more biking paths?

Or hiking trails? How about more rafting?

When it comes to economic development, some believe it’s time to turn to the outdoors.

Kayla Carter, Outdoor Development Manager for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said the wheels are back in motion for the area’s outdoor master plan after the partnership received more than $50,000 in grant money this week.

“Right now we’re just taking everything in, listening to the public and trying to figure out ways that we can support and contribute to outdoor recreation as a form of economic development,” Carter said.

The grants come from the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and will help NeTREP fund a third-party consultant to map out what comes next for outdoor recreation in the region.

NeTREP gained $55,000 between the two grants, and with that, Carter said the next step for NeTREP is to get the community involved the next phase of developing a master plan.

“We’ve already started to tease out some areas of focus so I can say we’re looking at infrastructure, like advocating for trails or advocating for a new whitewater wave,” Carter said. “We’re also looking for stewardship, and we’re looking entrepreneurship and education as possible future areas of focus.”

She said the public is invited to a week full of stakeholder, informational meetings and recreation workshops Nov. 4-7.

Public recreation zone meetings:

November 4 : Iron, Roan and Watauga Lake, Lakeshore Marina and Captain’s Table, 2285 US-321, Hampton. 5-8 p.m.

: Iron, Roan and Watauga Lake, Lakeshore Marina and Captain’s Table, 2285 US-321, Hampton. 5-8 p.m. November 5: Bays and Clinch Mountain, Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, 305 W. Main St., Kingsport. 5-8 p.m.

Bays and Clinch Mountain, Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, 305 W. Main St., Kingsport. 5-8 p.m. November 6: Buffalo Mountain, First Tennessee Development District Office, 3211 N. Roan St., Johnson City. 5-8 p.m.

Buffalo Mountain, First Tennessee Development District Office, 3211 N. Roan St., Johnson City. 5-8 p.m. November 7: French Broad and Bald Mountain, Greeneville Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville. 5-8 p.m.

The Outdoor Industry Association reports that the outdoor recreation industry accounts for $887 billion in consumer spending, 7.6 million jobs, $59.2 billion in state and local tax revenues and $65.3 billion in federal tax revenues.

“I really believe outdoor recreation is a more sustainable form of economic development,” Carter said. “We can recruit industries and get large numbers of jobs in with one industry or another, but if we base our economy on the outdoors I think in the long term we’re going to come out better.”