What Kingsport parents need to know about school lead testing and removal

State-mandated testing at Kingsport City Schools revealed dangerous levels of lead in thirteen water sources.

Those water fountains were at the following five schools:

This map shows the Kingsport schools where elevated lead levels were found and the number of water fountains that tested at or above 15 parts per billion.

A state law that took effect in January 2019 mandated all school systems in Tennessee test for lead by January 2021.

Kingsport is the latest school district to find elevated levels of lead in some water sources. Some districts are still in the process of testing.

MORE: Lead found in multiple Washington Co. school water sources, including kitchens

News Channel 11 asked the above Northeast Tennessee school districts in August if they had completed lead testing.

“When the policy went into effect it really helped really all school systems to recognize that this is an area we need to address,” said Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True.

“I think they should’ve tested before it was mandatory,” said Kingsport parent Selena Mazzilli.

True said the school system tested 276 water sources over the summer and removed all thirteen fountains with elevated lead levels before school started Monday.

State law requires that if results are greater than 15 ppb but less than 20 ppb, the school shall conduct testing on an annual basis until retesting confirms the level is less than 15 ppb.

If results are greater than 20 ppb, the school must notify parents and remove the water source.

“We went ahead and took out of service everything at 15 ppb just to be more aggressive in the way we addressed it,” said True.

True said they don’t currently plan to test cafeteria water sources as some school systems have.

He said the sources that tested positive so far will be retested once they’re replaced. “So that way we can ensure before students have access to them that they are meeting those requirements,” said True.

Some parents are concerned the damage has already been done.

“Any exposure of lead is not good, especially for children,” said Sullivan County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Andrew May. “Really we want our lead levels at zero anywhere because it’s a neurotoxin.”

Dr. May said lead exposure in children can cause delayed growth and impact IQ. He also said it can cause behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders.

“If they’re not showing any symptoms and they had low exposure and there are no other concerns, I don’t think there’s a reason to test,” said Dr. May. “If, however, they had a large exposure for a prolonged period of time then you may wish to consider testing.”

Dr. May said it’s possible some students have been exposed to lead in their home, especially if it was built before 1978.

He said if parents are interested in having their child’s blood lead levels tested they should reach out to their primary care physician or the Sullivan County Health Department.