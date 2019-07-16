What happens when you Google ‘El Kroger’?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- What is the restaurant called that sits right next to Kroger on West State of Franklin Road in Johnson City?

While that may sound like a “no-brainer” sort of question, Google got us thinking.

News Channel 11’s Jessica Fuller posted the results of that question on her Facebook page, and it’s now been shared hundreds of times.

This is my favorite cultural phenomenon Posted by Jessica Fuller on Monday, July 15, 2019

If you type in “El Kroger” into Google, it will in fact bring you to the correct name of the restaurant- El Charolais.

This is far from the “hard” news of the day, but just a little something to get your day going.

Are you googling this right now to see if it’s true as you read this?

That’s what we thought.