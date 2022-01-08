Wet well to be inspected at Bristol Virginia landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A team of specialists will be inspecting the “wet well” at the Bristol landfill on Monday, according to a release from the city of Bristol, Virginia.

Spec Rescue International (SRI) specializes in entering confined spaces and has been retained to inspect the 300-foot shaft known as a “wet well” where leachate and gradient groundwater collects before it is pumped out and moved to a sanitary sewer system, according to the release.

Leachate is liquid that passes through something and comes out with remnants of what it passed through.

The release says that SRI expects work to be completed by Tuesday, however, there is a possibility it could continue on Wednesday.

The Bristol Virginia Fire Department technical rescue team and an ambulance will be at the landfill ready to provide assistance if needed.

Bristol, Virginia has been facing the crisis of a foul odor coming from the landfill for some time now.

Lawmakers and officials from both Bristol Tennesse and Virginia have voiced their concerns in letters to state and federal regulators going as far as to ask if continuing operations at the landfill is appropriate at this point.