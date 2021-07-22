West coast wildfire smoke impacts air quality in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) Hazy conditions remain over the Tri-Cities region as smoke travels across the nation from wildfires burning along the West Coast and Canada’s border.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued an air quality alert for the Tri-Cities Wednesday as a “code orange” which means unhealthy for sensitive groups. They listed Thursday’s air quality as “moderate” which does indicate some of that smoke in the air is moving along.

Over two weeks, hundreds of thousands of acres have burned in the nation’s largest active wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon.

The fire has grown so large it is creating its own weather. Its impact has been hard to miss here in the Tri-Cities.

“It’s so hazy right now I can’t see the mountains and if you can’t see the mountains it’s bad enough that you need to be careful with what you are doing,” said Dr. Stephen May with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

He says even with no active alert, high-risk people should remain cautious for the next few days.

“Anybody with any type of lung disease or heart disease is going to have challenges with this type of air quality,” said May.

Those with breathing issues should limit time outside, especially physical labor.

“This is the time to do your work early in the morning or late in the evening. You do not need to be out working in the middle part of the day,” said May.

May says people who have lung disease, asthma, chronic emphysema, COPD and those recovering from pulmonary illness could see increased shortness of breath or an increase of infections.

His advice is to stay indoors when possible and make sure filtration and air systems are all working properly.

May added for those who have family members or close friends with lung or heart disease, check in on them and help them accomplish any tasks that would put them outside for a period of time.

With ongoing fires smoke will continue to drift into our region the next few days.

The WJHL Storm Team says that is because the smoke out West is transferred by jet stream winds in the atmosphere, which are positioned to carry smoke towards the Tri-Cities.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said they do not expect to issue an air quality alert for the Tri-Cities area for Friday. They believe the worst of the smoke is over for Northeast Tennessee.

An air quality alert was active for North Carolina on Thursday.