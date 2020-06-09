(CNN NEWSSOURCE) — Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal.

The restaurant chain faced beef shortages last month as the coronavirus outbreak temporarily shut down some meat plants.

One analyst estimated that nearly one out of five Wendy’s restaurants was out of beef last month which forced those locations to shift towards chicken products.

Analysts say Wendy’s was more exposed to shortages because it relies on fresh beef more than some of its competitors.

