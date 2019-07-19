Weekend Around Town: Fun Fest finale, Hungry Mother festival and more!

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: News Channel 11 Staff
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s time to take a weekend around the town!
News Channel 11’s Amy Lynn is getting you ready for a busy weekend of activities across the viewing area.
Weekend Around the TownAROUND THE TOWN: Amy Lynn has a breakdown of some of the big events happening throughout the region this weekend! Kingsport Fun Fest! Hungry Mother Festival Birthplace of Country Music Museum Hands On! Discovery Center The Town of Marion, VirginiaPosted by WJHL on Friday, July 19, 2019
AROUND THE TOWN: Amy Lynn has a breakdown of some of the big events happening throughout the region this weekend! Kingsport Fun Fest! Hungry Mother Festival Birthplace of Country Music Museum Hands On! Discovery Center The Town of Marion, Virginia