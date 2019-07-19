Breaking News
Greeneville PD investigating overnight shooting; Victim’s status unknown at this time

Weekend Around Town: Fun Fest finale, Hungry Mother festival and more!

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s time to take a weekend around the town!  

News Channel 11’s Amy Lynn is getting you ready for a busy weekend of activities across the viewing area.  

Weekend Around the Town

AROUND THE TOWN: Amy Lynn has a breakdown of some of the big events happening throughout the region this weekend! Kingsport Fun Fest! Hungry Mother Festival Birthplace of Country Music Museum Hands On! Discovery Center The Town of Marion, Virginia

Posted by WJHL on Friday, July 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss