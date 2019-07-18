Weber City, Va. officer reportedly ‘slammed’ juvenile’s head while handcuffed

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned a Weber City, Virginia police officer has been arrested after an incident involving a juvenile at the end of June.

According to a release from the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Weber City Police Officer Nathan Kennedy was arrested after a complaint “in reference to excessive force involving a handcuffed juvenile being ‘slammed on his head’ several times.”

It was a complaint that was initially filed against the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office but after the investigation authorities discovered it was in fact a complaint against officer Nathan Kennedy with Weber City.

That release also said the investigation revealed “…that the juvenile had his hands handcuffed behind his back at the time Officer Nathan Kennedy took hold of him and “slammed” him head-first into the hallway.” The release continued saying, “The juvenile suffered bruises, scrapes, and a concussion from the alleged assault.”

Kennedy has been charged with assault and obstruction of justice.

He has since been released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

