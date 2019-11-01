Weather forces Halloween indoors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thursday’s cold and rainy forecast might have scared some trick-or-treaters away from celebrating Halloween, but Johnson City and Carter County knew just what to do to keep the fun going!

“I was going to go to houses,” said Jackson a Johnson City trick-or-treater.

Halloween plans across the region shifted tonight with rainy and cold conditions.

When Johnson City saw the forecast- they knew something had to be done and planned an indoor trick-or treating event at the Memorial Park Community Center.

“Its amazing that the city, the chamber, the local businesses and volunteer organizations can partner together with two days notice and pull this off,” said James Ellis, Johnson City’s Parks and Rec Director.

The Carter County Sheriff’s office also stepped into quick action changing their plans for their trunk or treat.

“Last minute we moved it inside but it actually worked out great,” said Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Lunceford says he is also happy to open up the Sheriff’s Office for another reason-

“The world we live in today is not always safe so we can provide a safe environment here where they know that there [isn’t] anything wrong with the candy,” said Lunceford.

Organizers of both events estimate that more than a thousand people showed up to participate. Parents like Tiffany Buchanan are thankful they had a place to bring their kids.

“We’re trying to take advantage of any of the inside activities tonight because the weather hasn’t been very cooperative,” said Buchanan.

Especially since she spent so much time making her daughter’s costume by hand.

Anslee: “What’s your costume?”

“Lion tamer,” says her daughter, Sadie. “My mama made it!”

Complete with her lion head pet bunny- whose name is “Princess Shuggie” per Sadie.

Despite the spooky weather- kids across the Tri-Cities were still able to celebrate Halloween.

“In my opinion its one of the best ones because you get to wear costumes and you get to go to houses and you get to get candy,” said Jackson.

Some Halloween events were postponed until later dates.

The town of Unicoi is holding their annual celebration Friday, November 1st. The city of Bristol, Virginia will hold their events on Saturday, November 2nd.

