The Tri-Cities has tied a record high for the day as the temperature just hit 85 degrees. The tied record at the Tri-Cities Airport was 85 degrees set on this date in 2016.

We will be looking at another warm day tomorrow as well, but we are forecasting to be just shy of tying up another record. The record for tomorrow, April 21st, is 85 degrees set back in 1963. Tomorrow we are forecasting highs in the low 80’s.

Get ready for cooler air moving in as we head into the weekend and through next week.