WCSO searching for Appalachia armed robbery suspect

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking information in regards to a robbery that occurred at an Appalachia gas station Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from the WCSO, at 11:43 p.m. 911 received a call from someone stating that a robbery had just taken place at the Valero gas station located at 740 West Main Street.

The store was getting ready to close for the night when a man described as being a tall white male wearing a hoodie and face-covering entered the gas station armed with what appeared to be a revolver, according to the post.

The man then demanded cash from the clerk and fled the scene.

The suspect was reportedly driving a small dark-colored car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WCSO’s criminal investigative division at 276-328-3566 or by email at crimetips@wiseco.net.