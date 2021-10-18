WCSO: Missing Alabama woman found safe

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators have located a missing Alabama woman connected to Washington County, Tennessee after she contacted her family, police say.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen confirmed Toni Adams’ status in a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, saying that she had called her family.

The release says once Alabama investigators knew Adams, 33, was safe, they spoke to WCSO and called off the search.

Adams was last seen in Dekalb County, Alabama on Sept. 13. Investigators said Adams’ ties to the Tri-Cities extended the search to Washington County.