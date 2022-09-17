JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Washington County sheriff’s Office.

The WCSO responded to reports of a man blocking the road and threatening a tree service worker with a knife and eventually ramming the victim’s work truck with his truck.

Deputies responded and found Randall Bailey, 57, sitting in a black pickup truck with the smell of alcohol coming off him. Bailey was very unclear and confused when talking to officers, according to the report.

When deputies tried to detain Bailey, he began to resist. He was then restrained and taken into custody.

Upon searching Bailey’s truck, deputies found a loaded handgun in the middle console.

Bailey was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Bailey is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $32,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in the sessions court on Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m.