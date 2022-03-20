JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to deliver contraband to the Washington County Detention Center by drone.

According to the release, Dustin J. Garland, 31, from Watauga, Tenn. was arrested after officials say he was piloting a drone that was attempting to deliver illegal substances to the jail.

Detention facility officers noticed a drone flying above one of the jail’s recreation yards carrying a package wrapped in black electrical tape and connected to the drone with a fishing line. Officers were able to grab the package, which snapped the fishing line, the release states.

The package the drone was attempting to deliver was believed to have contained suboxone strips, suboxone pills, schedule two oxycodone pills and loose smoking tobacco, according to the release.

The drone crashed in a wooded area trying to escape when the line got caught in its propellers.

The crash was witnessed by deputies who were responding to the scene and also saw Garland standing “directly under” the drone. Garland was also observed walking away from the area as the drone began to crash, according to the release.

Officials say that Garland was arrested in the “immediate” area where the drone’s controller was found and that his backpack contained items that authorities say were “consistent with the elements of” the crime.

Garland is being charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and one count of flying a drone over government infrastructure.

Authorities say that additional charges are possible as the investigation is still underway. Garland was booked into the detention center and is scheduled to appear in sessions court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.