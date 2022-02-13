GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office says that charges are pending following what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident that occurred late Friday night.

According to a report from the WCSO, deputies responded to a home located on Pleasant Court in Gray when they found a woman inside that had injuries to her head, neck and arms.

A short time later, deputies found out that a male was involved in the incident and he was already receiving medical treatment at the Johnson City Medical center for being stabbed the report states.

The report also states that deputies determined the incident to be domestic in nature and that the woman had an active order of protection against the male.

The names of the individuals involved, or the object that the unidentified male was stabbed with were not made known in the report from the WCSO.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.