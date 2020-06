Rasnick cited personal reasons for stepping away from the Bearcats program

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High School will have to look for a new head basketball coach as Wayne Rasnick announced his resignation Tuesday tonight.

Rasnick was in his second tenure as the head man when he turned in his resignation and cited personal reasons for leaving. He’ll still retain his position at the school as a social studies teacher.

The school will post the vacancy and begin the process immediately to find the best candidate to keep the boys basketball program successful.