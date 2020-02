APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a water main break is affecting customers near the town of Appalachia.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office says the outage is affecting Appalachia Public Works customers in the communities of Woodland Acres, Derby, Stonega, Osaka, Roda, and possibly Andover.

Crews are working to fix the break and may remain on scene through the night and into Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.