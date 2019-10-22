Water line repair in Elizabethton to begin Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton will be working at the intersection of Williams Avenue and Burgie Street on Tuesday to repair a water line.

A release from the city says work will begin at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and will continue until the repair is complete.

The area west of Hudson Drive to Parkway Boulevard and south of West Elk Avenue to West G Street will be without water or experience low pressure.

Sycamore Shoals State Park will also be a part of this area due to the way the water feeds.

If anyone has any questions, you can call the city’s office at 423-547-6300.