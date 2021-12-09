Water line break in Elizabethton may cause water supply disruptions

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A break in a major water line near the intersection of Tipton Street and State Line Road may cause some disruptions to customers in the area, according to the City of Elizabethton.

A social media post by the City of Elizabethton informs customers that lower water pressure or temporary service outages may be experienced by residents near Johnson Avenue going towards Valley Forge due to the water line break.

The post also advises that crews are currently working to resolve the issue.

The city did not give a time that they expected the work to be complete by.