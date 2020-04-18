WATCH: ‘Women of MC’ continuing to give back to people in need within Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — During the novel coronavirus outbreak, one group based in Mountain City is continuing to do its part to give back to those in need.

Women of Mountain City recently achieved nonprofit status, and now they’re hoping to expand their reach in Northeast Tennessee.

President Olivia Stelter joined Ashley Sharp via Skype to explain more about the group’s mission Saturday morning.

According to the organization website, the “wellbeing for women in Johnson County is at the forefront of what we’re working together towards. Our programs and activities are designed to be a catalyst that helps community members reach their goals and fulfill their potential. Learn more about the positive impact we have and join us in bringing about positive change.”

Stelter said the group is continuing to gather feminine and hygiene products, along with clothing, to help women in the county.

Other resources are also available, including podcasts.

