WATCH: TVA implodes stacks at idled Alabama coal plant

STEVENSON, Ala. (WJHL) – The TVA safely demolished two 500-foot tall coal stacks and two boilers at its idled Widows Creek Fossil Plant in Alabama on Friday.
According to the TVA, small explosives were used to make the debris manageable in size. This also allows the debris to be recycled.
“For over 60 years this facility and the dedicated employees who staffed it supplied electricity to power our homes and build our region’s economy,” said Bob Deacy, TVA’s senior vice president General Projects & Fleet Services. “Today, the site is home to a large data center and this demolition is an investment in the future, making room for further development opportunities.”
The TVA will process the metal and concrete to prepare the location for redevelopment.
The Widows Creek Fossil Plant began generating power in July 1952, but was shuttered in October 2015 because of “a changing economic environment.”