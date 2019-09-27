WATCH: TVA implodes stacks at idled Alabama coal plant

STEVENSON, Ala. (WJHL) – The TVA safely demolished two 500-foot tall coal stacks and two boilers at its idled Widows Creek Fossil Plant in Alabama on Friday.

According to the TVA, small explosives were used to make the debris manageable in size. This also allows the debris to be recycled.

3-2-1 boom! The 500-foot stacks and boilers at the retired Widows Creek Fossil Plant near Stevenson, Ala., come crashing down as we make room for the future. We salute the dedicated employees who staffed the plant over the past 60 years – suppling the electricity to power our homes and build our region's economy. Learn more http://tva.me/PSMM50wqJfS Posted by Tennessee Valley Authority on Friday, September 27, 2019

“For over 60 years this facility and the dedicated employees who staffed it supplied electricity to power our homes and build our region’s economy,” said Bob Deacy, TVA’s senior vice president General Projects & Fleet Services. “Today, the site is home to a large data center and this demolition is an investment in the future, making room for further development opportunities.”

The TVA will process the metal and concrete to prepare the location for redevelopment.

The Widows Creek Fossil Plant began generating power in July 1952, but was shuttered in October 2015 because of “a changing economic environment.”