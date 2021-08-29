WATCH: Tampa police arrest driver after high-speed pursuit across Skyway Bridge, Howard Frankland Bridge

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.

Whether you want an efficient compact car or a hard-working truck, there are a number of vehicles to choose from with varying degrees of reliability. So how can car buyers find a vehicle they can depend on? Automotive research firm iSeeCars analyzed over 11.8 million used vehicles to determine the reliable cars with the best long-term staying power based on their ability to reach 200,000 miles. Of the longest-lasting cars, we have the reliability champions by segment to help you find the right car to suit your needs.