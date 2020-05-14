Watch ‘Opening West Virginia’: A special report on the state’s recovery from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Join Nexstar’s West Virginia television stations for a live special report with “West Virginia Tonight” anchor Mark Curtis to discuss how West Virginia recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nexstar announced it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “Opening West Virginia,” featuring a cross-section of West Virginia’s federal, state, and local government and community leaders.

The live broadcast will be simulcast will air on the following stations:

WOWK-TV CBS Charleston / Huntington, WV wowktv.com @WOWK13News WDVM-TV IND Washington, DC / Hagerstown MD localdvm.com @WDVMTV WFXR-TV FOX/CW Roanoke / Lynchburg, VA wfxrtv.com @WFXRnews WTRF-TV CBS/ABC Wheeling, WV – Steubenville, OH WTRF.com @WTRF7News WVNS-TV CBS/FOX Bluefield / Beckley, WV wvnstv.com @WVNS59News WBOY-TV NBC Clarksburg/Weston, WV wboy.com @WBOY12News

The Town Hall will gather experts in the field of business, government, health care, and religion to talk about the recovery beyond its impact.

Confirmed guests for the Town Hall:

Governor Jim Justice (R)

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D)

House of Delegates member, Erikka Storch (R-3)

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee

West Virginia University Medicine President & CEO Dr. Albert Wright

West Virginia Nurses Association President Joyce Wilson

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts

West Virginia University Economist John Deskins

Wally Thornhill, owner of Thornhill Automotive Group

President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini

The Town Hall will be talking to those experts from their businesses and homes throughout the Mountain State as we discuss the reopening of West Virginia.